Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
2:30 PM
Highland Memory Gardens
279 Landis Ln.
Mt. Washington, KY
1937 - 2019
Henry "Don" Lyons Obituary
Henry "Don" Lyons

Heritage Creek - Mr. Henry D. "Don" Lyons, age 81, of Heritage Creek, returned to his Heavenly Father on Friday, September 13, 2019. Mr. Lyons was born in East View, Ky on November 1, 1937 to the late Dan and Lee Etta Lyons. Mr. Lyons was a veteran of the United States Army. He retired from Linkers Bakery to pursue his passion for horses. He was an accomplished horse trainer for over 50 years. Mr. Lyons loved his family dearly and he will be greatly missed.

He leaves to cherish his memory, loving wife of over 56 years, Shirley Lyons; children, Sonya Lindquist (Alan), Kim Bruner (Roger), Sharon Tuttle and Wesley Tuttle (Rita); grandchildren, Krista Cole, Eric Lindquist, Justin Reynolds, Sydney Reynolds, Dustin Bruner, Logan Bruner, Mariah Alvis and Alyse Alvis; great grandchildren, Jantzen Cole, Kori Johnson, Miya Williams and Ayden Sheckles; and a host of other family and friends.

Visitation will be from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with graveside committal service to follow at 2:30 pm in Highland Memory Gardens (279 Landis Ln., Mt. Washington, Ky.) www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019
