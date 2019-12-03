|
Henry Matthias Kaelin, Jr.
Louisville - Henry Matthias Kaelin, Jr., age 91, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 27, 1928, one of eleven children of the late Henry and Rose Kaelin.
Henry was a devout catholic and a parishioner of St. Albert the Great Catholic Church. He was a kind man, generous to all, social, loved to play golf, enjoyed a good Manhattan, an avid bridge player and was a dedicated University of Louisville fan. Henry was a long-term Knights of Columbus and American Legion member and one of the few surviving members of the Hunter's Club.
A veteran of the US Army, Henry was a retired Colonel and served in the 100th Reserve. He was active duty during the Korean War and the Cuban Missile Crisis, along with duty as a Tank Instruction Officer at Fort Knox. Henry was a proud graduate of Male High School and an Accounting Instructor at Bellarmine College. He earned his undergraduate degree, MBA and Juris Doctor at University of Louisville and was a practicing attorney and CPA, along with working for a time as an IRS Agent. He was partner at Kaelin & Byrne before later retiring from McCauley-Nichols.
But above all, Henry was a loving father, papa, and great-grandfather.
He is preceded in death by his wife JoAnn Kaelin; son Stephen J. Kaelin; his parents; mother of his children Charlotte Mehr Kaelin; and eight siblings.
Left to cherish his memory are his children Mary Ann (Tony) Zierer, Robert H. Kaelin, Patrick J. (Debbie) Kaelin, Anne (Tim) Cook, and Monica Lynn (Marty) Willing; twelve grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; brother Joe Kaelin; and sister Carolyn Nolan.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 am on Saturday, December 7 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 1395 Girard Drive, Louisville, KY 40222, with burial to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 2:00 to 7:00 pm on Friday, December 6 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews".
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Henry's honor to Mattingly Edge, an organization that supports citizens with disabilities, 1930 Bishop Lane, Ste 1001, Louisville, KY 40218.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019