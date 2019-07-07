|
Henry R. Harrison
Louisville - Henry ("Hank") Rubel Harrison, 74, of Louisville, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. A native of Louisville, he graduated from Seneca High School in 1962. He proudly served in the USAF Security Service, originally based out of RAF Chicksands and later stationed at Udorn RTAFB, until 1969. After dedicating 36 years of service in the controller's office at Ford Motor Company, he retired in 2005.
An exceptionally devoted father, he spent much of his time with the residents of Day Spring, a special needs community where his youngest daughter resides in Louisville. A man who never met a stranger, whose smile could lift even the lowest of spirits, was dedicated to serving others. A friend to all, he was a most beloved visitor when delivering Meals on Wheels and was awarded Day Spring's Volunteer of the Year Award in 2010.
Henry was preceded in death by his parents, Meyer M. Harrison M.D. and Henrietta "GoGo" Harrison. Survivors include his wife of fifty years, Harriet Harris Harrison; siblings, Patricia Harrison Hirsch, Larry Harrison, Marti Harrison Tabereaux, John Harrison (Cindy); children, Jennifer Brown (Paul), Max Harrison, Sara Harrison; grandchildren, Harrison Brown, Jake Brown, Kate Harrison, Caleb Harrison, Cassidy Harrison; and his cherished nieces and nephews, Lisa Hirsch Arrington, Tracy Hirsch Geller, Julie Harrison Kniptash, Stacy Harrison Issacs, Ryan Tabereaux, Jordan Tabereaux, Lauren Tabereaux Ayres, Shelley Harrison, Joel Harrison, and Alex Harrison.
Memorial service 4 p.m., Wednesday July 10, 2019 at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Ln., Visitation 2 p.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Day Spring, 3430 Day Spring Court, Louisville, KY 40213.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 7, 2019