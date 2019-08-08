|
Henry Rankins Schenk, 59, Born January 2, 1960, Passed away August 6, 2019.
Although his soul is still on a journey, his heart gave out before he did here on earth.
Hank is predeceased by his father, Willard H. Schenk and his mother, Effie Frances (Frankie) Hill. He is survived by his sisters, Leslie Lee and Lucy (Michael) Hart, nieces and nephews, Kenny Hart, Karyn (Chip) Wagner, Paige (Mark) Brooks-Jeffiers, Nicolle (Sandy) Ipock and great nieces and nephews, Zoe and Kaden Brooks-Jeffiers, Ellen and Mary Schneidtmiller, Abby and Cole Ipock.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 10th from 12pm to 4pm with a funeral service to follow at 4pm at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville, KY 40205. There will be a celebration of Hanks life Sunday, August 11th at 2pm at the River House.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the or the KY Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 8, 2019