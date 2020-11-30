1/
Henry Richard Eubank
Henry Richard Eubank

Louisville - Henry Richard Eubanks, 90, husband to the late Delores Eubanks, passed away at home on Sunday November 29, 2020. He was born to Bethel and Nellie (Thomas) Eubank in Mud Lick, KY on September 25, 1930.

He is preceded in death by a son Henry R. Eubank, siblings, Emmajean England, Loraine Blessett, Joseph, Buck, Wayne, and Charles Eubank.

Henry retired from General Electric, he was a member of the NRA, a Kentucky Colonel, and a collector of Jim Beam and Anheuser Busch memorabilia. He served proudly in the Navy, during the Korean War, as a radar man onboard the USS Kankakee.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Kimberly Stevens, Michael Eubank (Luvie), along with 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He will also be missed by his sister Bernice Blessitt, several nieces and nephews, especially Doug and Evan.

The family would like to thank Donna and Vanessa, Hosparus caregivers, for the wonderful care given to their Father.

Funeral services will be Friday at 12:30 at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway. Visitation will be Friday from 10:30 until time of service.

Due to Covid, certain restrictions apply and masks must be worn during visitation and service.








Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, 2020.
