Henry Richard EubankLouisville - Henry Richard Eubanks, 90, husband to the late Delores Eubanks, passed away on Sunday November 29, 2020. He was born to Bethel and Nellie (Thomas) Eubank in Mud Lick, Kentucky.He is preceded in death by a son Henry R. Eubank and 6 siblings.Henry retired from General Electric, he was a member of the NRA, a Kentucky Colonel, and a collector of Jim Beam and Anheuser Busch memorabilia. He served proudly in the Navy, during the Korean War, as a radar man onboard the USS Kankakee.He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Kimberly Stevens, Michael Eubank (Luvie), along with 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He will also be missed by his sister Bernice Blessitt and several nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank Donna and Vanessa, Hosparus caregivers, for the wonderful care given.Funeral services will be Friday at 12:30 at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway. Visitation will be Friday from 10:30 until time of service.Due to Covid certain restrictions apply and masks must be worn during visitation and service.