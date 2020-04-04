Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Henry Valentine Neumayer Senior


1921 - 2020
Henry Valentine Neumayer Senior Obituary
Henry Valentine Neumayer, Senior

Louisville - Henry Valentine Neumayer Senior passed away in Louisville, Kentucky on April 2, 2020 at the age of 98.

Hank was born on December 15th, 1921 in Louisville, Kentucky to Henry and Louise Neumayer. Hank graduated from Male high school in 1938. He graduated from the University of Louisville in 1969 with a degree in banking and finance and was a member of the honors society of Phi Kappa Phi. Hank also served in the United States Air Force. Hank married Gertrude Lee Bauer in 1956. Hank worked at the Ford Motor Company for 40 years as an analyst at both the Fern Valley and Kentucky Truck Plant locations. He was a member of the Saint Martin of Tours Catholic Church on S. Shelby Street in Louisville. Hank was the kindest of souls with the biggest heart. Hank was a lover of planes, literature, classical music, and coffee. He never met a stranger and forever changed the lives of his family and friends. Heaven gained a special guardian angel.

Hank is survived by his wife of 63 years, Gertrude Lee Bauer Neumayer, Daughter Mary Rita Neumayer Buckler, Son-in-law Steven Buckler, Son Henry V. Neumayer Jr., Son Christopher Joseph Neumayer, and grandchildren April Lee Buckler, Laura Marie Neumayer, Diane Lee Neumayer, Rachel Grace Neumayer, and Owen Henry Neumayer all of Louisville, Kentucky. Hank is preceded in death by his father and mother Henry and Louise Neumayer, his sister Rita Neumayer George, his brother Richard Frederick Neumayer, and daughter-in-law Amy Tatlock Neumayer.

Ratterman Funeral Home in St. Matthews is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
