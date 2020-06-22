Henry Vandgrift
Louisville - Henry O. Vandgrift of Louisville passed away Sunday June 21, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side, Henry was owner\operator of Nationwide layout striping.
Henry was met at the gates of heaven by his wife Betty, three children; Kendall, Tommy and Steve Vandgrift. Henry has left behind to cherish his memory two daughters; Debbie Belcher (Ricky) and Tammy Vandgrift, one son Kevin Manning (Lana). Sisters; Lorain, Cordie and Daisy 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great- grandchild.
Funeral service for Henry will be Thursday June 25th at 12:00 Noon at Advantage funeral home Hardy Chapel 10907 Dixie Hwy. Burial will follow in Bethany Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 P.M. until 8 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences for the Vandgrift family may be left at www.advatagefunerals.com.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.