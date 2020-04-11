Services
Louisville - Henry Watterson Harrison III, 90, died Saturday, April 11, 2020.

He was a retired plating chemist at General Electric, an Army veteran and member of Hurstbourne Christian Church, Buechel Masonic Lodge #896, Scottish Rite, York Rite (Knight Templar's) and Kosair Shrine Temple.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Zelma; and son, William J. Roberts.

He is survived by his children, Tom Roberts, Butch Harrison (Cindy), Ronnie Beth Harrison and Rick Harrison (Cindy); grandchildren, great grandchildren; great great grandchildren; sister, Rosalie Riley; many friends; and his extended family, staff at the Masonic Home, Campbell House.

Services are private.

Memorial gifts: WHAS Crusade for Children c/o Buechel Fire Department or Masonic Homes of Kentucky
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
