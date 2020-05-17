Henry "Hank" Ware
Henry "Hank" Ware

Louisville - Henry "Hank" Ware, age 88, passed away Friday May 16, 2020 at Baptist Hospital Palliative Care.

Hank was born in Shelbyville, KY on May 13, 1932 to the late Laura and Henry Malcom Ware. He is preceded in passing by his sister Sue Sturteuant. Here to carry out Hank's memory is his loving wife Mary Rita Ware; his son Henry M Ware III (Pam); step-daughter Lori Lewis; and four grandchildren.

He proudly honored his country by serving in the Air Force during the Korean War. Afterwards, he worked for Xerox for 33 years. Hank was an avid fisherman and hunter, and also a member of the American Legion.

A visitation in honor of Hank will be Thursday, May 21 from 3-7pm at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. Hank will be laid to rest in Greendale Cemetery in Indiana. Donations may be made to the charity of your choice.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 17 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
