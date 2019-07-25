|
Henry "Hank" Yexley Dein
Indianapolis - Henry "Hank" Yexley Dein, 80, passed away July 20, 2019. He was born on May 3, 1939 to the late Dr. Irving and Gladys (Ball) Dein. He was raised in Louisville, Kentucky and married his soulmate Elizabeth "Lee" Burkley on August 20, 1961. They were married 58 years and raised four children together.
Henry received his accounting degree from Bellarmine College followed by his law degree from Indiana University. He served in the National Guard and in recent years was recognized for his 50 years of service in the practice of law. When asked about his date of retirement, he often responded that he would retire at "Flanner and Buchanan" which exemplified not only his dedication to service, but his wonderful sense of humor. Hank was always very loved by friends and enjoyed nothing more than to be on his boat with his wife and family on the Ohio River or to be surrounded by his buddies at Pier 99 Marina, the Antelope Club and the White River Yacht Club. He also loved to spend time with his dog "Sadie" who was a wonderful source of joy and comfort to him.
Henry was a role model to those afflicted with Pancreatic Cancer and changed the terminal "label" of this disease with his strength and courage as he battled the disease for six wonderful years while keeping a smile on his face and heroically approaching every day after diagnosis with a positive and hopeful outlook on the battle. He was the fourth person in the world to undergo a clinical trial for pancreatic cancer which was successfully administered by Dr. John DeWitt of IU Health. This clinical trial helped him achieve pain free survival from this disease for six years. He particularly loved those health care providers he met on the journey such as Dr. Stephanie Wagner, who were positive and who listened to him and to his family when it came to his care and wishes over the years. He especially appreciated those who were helping him find the newest available treatments for his disease. He was a hero and resource to many while battling this disease, not to mention a true gentleman and role model of grace, kindness and courage to all that he came in contact with.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Lee" (Burkley) Dein, his four children; Robert Dein (Lette), Ann Sullivan (Kevin), Kris Wainscott (Eric) and Lara Engelking (Scott); seven grandchildren ; Ryan Sullivan (Emily), Marie McGaha (Matt), Jerry Banchy (Raegan), RJ and Cole Dein and Zach and Max Engelking; and 4 great-grandchildren; Megan, Emmitt, Kaylen and Travis.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life on September 15, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 pm at The White River Yacht Club at 1400 E. 74th St. , Indianapolis, IN, in memory and celebration of Hank. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN), are appreciated by the family. Donations can be made by calling 877-272-6226 or by completing a donation form at the Celebration of Life.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 25, 2019