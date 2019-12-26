|
Herbert C. "Herb" Bass
Louisville - Herbert C. "Herb" Bass, age 68 of Louisville, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Herb was born in Effingham, IL to the late Lawrence and Pauline Bass. He was a Navy Veteran and a self-employed contractor. Herb served on the Serenity House Board of Directors for many years. He was an avid POGO player with many friends across the country. He was also preceded in death by his best friend, Max.
Herb is survived by his loving fiancé, Rebecca K. DeJarnatt; siblings, Arvil Bass (Jennifer), Linda Moushon and Gail Althoff (Doug); son, Dane Bass; and grandson, Ellis Bass. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 pm on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY (in Middletown) with a celebration of Herb's life at 3pm.
Memorials may be made to Serenity House. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019