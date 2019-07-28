Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert "Randy" Cooper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herbert "Randy" Cooper Obituary
Herbert "Randy" Cooper

Louisville - 96, passed away July 22, 2019. He was the son of the late Herbert and Thelma Cooper. Randy was in the Navy for 3 years, during which time he served in World War II. After the war, Randy went on to work for A & P Tea Company for 33 years. He was a devoted Christian who worked tirelessly to lead others to the Lord, much of it through his 60 year membership with Gideon International.

Randy is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 66 years: Betty K. Cooper; his siblings: Earlene Moore and Jack Cooper.

Left to cherish Randy's memories are his children: Randy Cooper (Patricia) and Gary Cooper (Rosemary Richard); his grandchildren: Michele, Kenneth (Kris), Felix (Jeannette), Axel (Nikki), and Hilde (Rob); and his 6 great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions can be made to Gideon International P.O. Box 97251 Washington, DC 20090.

Funeral services will be 12 PM Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Arch L Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40218 with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be 2-7 PM Monday, July 29 at the funeral.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now