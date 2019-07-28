|
|
Herbert "Randy" Cooper
Louisville - 96, passed away July 22, 2019. He was the son of the late Herbert and Thelma Cooper. Randy was in the Navy for 3 years, during which time he served in World War II. After the war, Randy went on to work for A & P Tea Company for 33 years. He was a devoted Christian who worked tirelessly to lead others to the Lord, much of it through his 60 year membership with Gideon International.
Randy is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 66 years: Betty K. Cooper; his siblings: Earlene Moore and Jack Cooper.
Left to cherish Randy's memories are his children: Randy Cooper (Patricia) and Gary Cooper (Rosemary Richard); his grandchildren: Michele, Kenneth (Kris), Felix (Jeannette), Axel (Nikki), and Hilde (Rob); and his 6 great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions can be made to Gideon International P.O. Box 97251 Washington, DC 20090.
Funeral services will be 12 PM Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Arch L Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40218 with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be 2-7 PM Monday, July 29 at the funeral.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 28, 2019