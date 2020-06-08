Herbert H. McCarty, Jr.
Louisville - Herbert H. McCarty, Jr., 84, of Louisville died Sunday June 7, 2020 at his home. Jr. was born in Fordsville KY to the late to Herbert Henry, Sr and Nola Belle Coy McCarty. He retired from Swift & Co. in Louisville and served in Korea while in the U. S. Army.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years Linda Sue Zigler McCarty of Louisville; a son-Steve (Kathy) McCarty of Brandenburg; a daughter-Debbie (Chris) Grant of Louisville; 2 brothers-James (Linda) McCarty of Bowling Green and Coy (Carolyn) McCarty of Bowling Green; a sister-Linda (Jerry) McClellan of Minocqua, WI; 3 grandchildren-Matthew, Jarrett & Amanda; 3 step-grandchildren and 6 step greatgrandchildren.
Services are 3PM Tuesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, KY. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Hartford. Visitation will be from 11:30 AM Tuesday until funeral time at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com
Due to State requirements we are limited to no more than 33% of our capacity. Requirements will be posted at the funeral home.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.