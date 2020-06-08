Herbert H. McCarty Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Herbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herbert H. McCarty, Jr.

Louisville - Herbert H. McCarty, Jr., 84, of Louisville died Sunday June 7, 2020 at his home. Jr. was born in Fordsville KY to the late to Herbert Henry, Sr and Nola Belle Coy McCarty. He retired from Swift & Co. in Louisville and served in Korea while in the U. S. Army.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years Linda Sue Zigler McCarty of Louisville; a son-Steve (Kathy) McCarty of Brandenburg; a daughter-Debbie (Chris) Grant of Louisville; 2 brothers-James (Linda) McCarty of Bowling Green and Coy (Carolyn) McCarty of Bowling Green; a sister-Linda (Jerry) McClellan of Minocqua, WI; 3 grandchildren-Matthew, Jarrett & Amanda; 3 step-grandchildren and 6 step greatgrandchildren.

Services are 3PM Tuesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, KY. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Hartford. Visitation will be from 11:30 AM Tuesday until funeral time at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com

Due to State requirements we are limited to no more than 33% of our capacity. Requirements will be posted at the funeral home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
11:30 - 03:00 PM
Send Flowers
JUN
9
Service
03:00 PM
Bevil Bros Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bevil Bros Funeral Home
226 Louisville Rd
Beaver Dam, KY 42320
(270) 274-9600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved