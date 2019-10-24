|
Herbert Hans Sievers
Louisville - The son of German immigrants, Herbert Hans Sievers was born on October 22, 1928, in Boston, Massachusetts, to Hans and Martha Sievers. Herbert was a first-generation American who served in the United States Navy during WWII. He matriculated at the famed Boston Latin School, went on to receive his bachelor's degree at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, and later received an MBA at the University of Louisville. His professional career was in management as a systems analyst for the General Electric Corporation.
Since arriving in Louisville from Boston in 1950, Herbert and his wife Nancy were faithful members of St. Matthews United Methodist Church. All who knew Herbert knew him to be fervently committed to his wife and family.
Herbert and Nancy were married for more than 66 years. Their shared philosophy was evidenced in how they lived every aspect of their lives: "we did it together."
Together, they loved the outdoors and all things nature. Ice skating, skiing, camping, fishing, hiking, and climbing were among their passions, in addition to gardening, travel, sports of all kinds, classical and blue-grass music, the theatre, and square dancing. Additionally, Herbert played the hammered dulcimer, and was a long-time member of the Louisville Dulcimer Society. Herbert was also a skilled carpenter and woodworker. He gave of these talents with Habitat for Humanity, at the Methodist Camp Loucon, and in building churches in 3rd world countries.
Husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Herbert was preceded in death by his wife Nancy, brothers Gerhard and Werner, sister Hildegard, and grandson Michael. He is survived by daughter Pamela, sons Karl and Paul, grandchildren Lauren, Emily, John, Caroline, and Tom, and great-grandchildren Michael, Korrina, Raia, and Cameron.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at St. Matthews United Methodist Church, 319 Browns Ln. Visitation will be 3-7pm on Friday, November 8, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Contributions in Herbert Sievers's name may be made to the music department at St. Matthews United Methodist Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019