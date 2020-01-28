Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Scales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert K. Scales Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herbert K. Scales Jr. Obituary
Herbert K. Scales Jr.

Louisville - Herbert K. Scales Jr. "Junie", 90, passed away on January 28, 2020. He was born to the late Herbert K. Scales Sr. and Ruth M. Scales in Louisville, KY. After graduating from Male High School, he enlisted in the army and proudly served his country during the Korean War from 1948-1952. For over 33 years he was a small business owner. Herb was very involved with the Trinity High School Boosters and served as the President for a number of years. He was also a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. He enjoyed traveling and camping with his family and was an avid Nascar Fan. To his grandchildren he was affectionately known as Poppi.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Georgia Catherine, daughter Rhonda Renee, and sister, Dorothy Knapp.

He is survived by his six children, Herbert K. Scales III (Patricia), Donna Roberts (Bob), Bruce Scales (Cheryl), Doug Scales (Karen), Greg Scales (Bryce), John Scales (Jackie); nine grandchildren, Herb IV, Susan, Michael, Patrick, Aaron, Matthew, Maggie, Sam and Krissie; and seven great-grandchildren, Noah, Zoey, George, Georgia Grace, Herbert V, Gus, Teddy, Aveline and Patrick Jr.; niece, Ruth Myers and nephew Don Knapp.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 3:00-8:00pm and Saturday, February 01, 2020 from 11-12pm at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40218.

A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, February 01, 2020 at 12:00pm with the burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -