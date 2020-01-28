|
Herbert K. Scales Jr.
Louisville - Herbert K. Scales Jr. "Junie", 90, passed away on January 28, 2020. He was born to the late Herbert K. Scales Sr. and Ruth M. Scales in Louisville, KY. After graduating from Male High School, he enlisted in the army and proudly served his country during the Korean War from 1948-1952. For over 33 years he was a small business owner. Herb was very involved with the Trinity High School Boosters and served as the President for a number of years. He was also a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. He enjoyed traveling and camping with his family and was an avid Nascar Fan. To his grandchildren he was affectionately known as Poppi.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Georgia Catherine, daughter Rhonda Renee, and sister, Dorothy Knapp.
He is survived by his six children, Herbert K. Scales III (Patricia), Donna Roberts (Bob), Bruce Scales (Cheryl), Doug Scales (Karen), Greg Scales (Bryce), John Scales (Jackie); nine grandchildren, Herb IV, Susan, Michael, Patrick, Aaron, Matthew, Maggie, Sam and Krissie; and seven great-grandchildren, Noah, Zoey, George, Georgia Grace, Herbert V, Gus, Teddy, Aveline and Patrick Jr.; niece, Ruth Myers and nephew Don Knapp.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 3:00-8:00pm and Saturday, February 01, 2020 from 11-12pm at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40218.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, February 01, 2020 at 12:00pm with the burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020