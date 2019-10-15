Services
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 244-3305
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity Presbyterian Church
10200 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Presbyterian Church
10200 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Kallweit
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert Max Kallweit


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herbert Max Kallweit Obituary
Herbert Max Kallweit

Louisville - Herbert Max Kallweit, 90, of Louisville passed away peacefully on October 14, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. He was born December 24, 1928 in New York City, NY to the late Gustav and Hildegard Geserich Kallweit. Herbert was a proud graduate of the prestigious Stuyvesant High School in New York City, and NYU where he obtained his Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was a proud Veteran of the United States Army and served during WWII. He was employed with Burroughs-Welcome Pharmaceuticals in North Carolina for 28 years until he retired. He was a faithful member of Trinity Presbyterian Church.

Herbert was a widower when he met his now devoted and loving wife of 27 years, Dr. Martha Haltom Warrick. He loved his family and friends dearly and was known for his gift of storytelling.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his first wife, Josephine Schwaiger Kallweit.

Herbert is survived by his wife, Dr. Martha Warrick; five daughters, Shawnee Vickery; Lauren Hoover; Hedy Campos (Hector); Bernadette Feinour (Steve); Ashley Thornberry (Scott); two sons, Peter Kallweit; William B. Warrick (Nicole); 14 Granchildren; and 9 Great-Granchildren.

Funeral Services for Herbert will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 18, 2019 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 10200 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY with burial to follow at Middletown Historic Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville was entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now