Herbert Max Kallweit
Louisville - Herbert Max Kallweit, 90, of Louisville passed away peacefully on October 14, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. He was born December 24, 1928 in New York City, NY to the late Gustav and Hildegard Geserich Kallweit. Herbert was a proud graduate of the prestigious Stuyvesant High School in New York City, and NYU where he obtained his Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was a proud Veteran of the United States Army and served during WWII. He was employed with Burroughs-Welcome Pharmaceuticals in North Carolina for 28 years until he retired. He was a faithful member of Trinity Presbyterian Church.
Herbert was a widower when he met his now devoted and loving wife of 27 years, Dr. Martha Haltom Warrick. He loved his family and friends dearly and was known for his gift of storytelling.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his first wife, Josephine Schwaiger Kallweit.
Herbert is survived by his wife, Dr. Martha Warrick; five daughters, Shawnee Vickery; Lauren Hoover; Hedy Campos (Hector); Bernadette Feinour (Steve); Ashley Thornberry (Scott); two sons, Peter Kallweit; William B. Warrick (Nicole); 14 Granchildren; and 9 Great-Granchildren.
Funeral Services for Herbert will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 18, 2019 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 10200 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY with burial to follow at Middletown Historic Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville was entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019