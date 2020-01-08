|
|
Herbert Thomas Maguire
Louisville - Herbert Thomas Maguire, 87, passed peacefully in his home on the evening of January 5.
He was born in Concepcion, Chile on September 21, 1932. He graduated from the University of Chile in Santiago in 1957. He pursued a residency in pediatrics and then additional training in pediatric nephrology in Europe and South America. He arrived in Louisville, Kentucky on 1972 to pursue an anesthesia residency and subsequently stayed as faculty in the department of anesthesia. In addition to being the head of the pediatric anesthesia division, he was also Director of the pediatric intensive care unit until 1979. He finished his career at Audubon Hospital, retiring in 1997. He had the good fortune to travel extensively with his loving wife of 54 years, Zonia Maguire. He greatly enjoyed sailing, bicycling, skiing, and farming. He raised Norwegian Fjord horses and Dexter cattle in Shelby County.
Herbert was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and family man. His youngest son Ian Thomas Maguire (1988) and all of his siblings preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Zonia Maguire and his son, Stephen Maguire (Stephanie) and grandchildren (Lily, Bridget, Ian and Ann). He enjoyed the company of his many close friends.
Visitation will be held at Pearson Funeral Home, 149 Breckenridge Lane in St Matthews on Saturday 11 January 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to , the Kentucky Humane Society, or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020