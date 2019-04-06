Services
Swarens Funeral Home Inc
1405 Highway 64 Nw
Ramsey, IN 47166
(812) 347-2417
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
RAmsey, IN - While doing what he loved, Herbert Victor Stickler, age 79, experienced a heart attack during a fishing trip with his brother, Jack Stickler, on the day of Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

Described by many as "one in a million," Herb, "Herbie" to those who spent years of love and friendship with him, retired after 30 years of dedication to the Colgate and Palmolive Company. Herb was a master woodworker, home builder, and artisan craftsman. He enjoyed gardening and sharing the fruits of his labor with his family and friends. Respectfully known for his love of fishing, Herb will be remembered for numerous fishing excursions he hosted for friends and family.

Born November 20, 1939 in New Albany, Indiana to Edward Victor Stickler and Jane Isabelle (Dierking) Stickler, Herb is preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Angel Bruner and a granddaughter, Nicole Zimmerman. Survivors of Herb's great love and attention are his beloved wife of nearly forty years, this July 7, 2019, Nancy Elizabeth (Van Fleet) Stickler; sister, Patricia Smith and brother, John Stickler; son, Duane Stickler and his wife, Christine; son, Danny Fink and his wife, Terri; son, Troy Eldridge and his wife, Nellie; daughter, Cheryl Cunningham; and daughter, Kelly Gettelfinger and her husband, Dean. Adored by fifteen grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren, Herb will be missed beyond measure.

Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm. The funeral service is scheduled for Monday, April 8, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Both visitation and funeral services will be held at Swarens Funeral Home, 1405 Hwy 64 NW, Ramsey, Indiana.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 6, 2019
