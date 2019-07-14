|
|
Herbert William Bell
Louisville - Herbert William Bell died peacefully on July 6, 2019 at the Forum in Middletown.
He was born in Sterling, Illinois in 1918 and was just 12 days shy of turning 101 years old. Herb graduated from the University of Illinois and the Harvard Business School. He served during World War II as a Captain in the Quartermaster Corp.
His entire career was with General Electric as a cost accountant. Herb was a member and former President of the National Association of Accountants and served on the boards of Neighborhood House and Presbyterian Homes and Services.
Herb and his wife Mary were enthusiastic boaters. They spent many happy summers exploring the waters and harbors of Lakes Michigan, Huron and the North Channel of Canada in their boat, Voyager. He was also a lifelong fan of the "Big Band" music. Herbert was a member of Anchorage Presbyterian Church, was an elder and served on the Session.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mary of 73 years, his son Frederick Gordon Bell, Sr. and his daughter Katherine Bell Michaels. He is survived by his daughters-in-law; Dorothy Holzknecht, Jean Timmel and Sherri Evans, his four grandchildren; Frederick Bell, Jr., Tyler Michaels, Christina Bell and Karl Holzknecht as well as ten great grandchildren.
His family and friends wish to thank the wonderful staff at the Forum "Health Care" for their exemplary care. Also a special thanks to this close friend Chris Boone for his daily devotion to Herbert.
A celebration of his well lived life will be held at the Anchorage Presbyterian Church (11403 Park Rd, Anchorage, KY 40223) on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 am.
Expressions of condolences may be made to the Eastern Area Community Ministries at Anchorage Presbyterian Church.
To leave a special message for the family please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 14, 2019