Herman A. Schlageter
Shepherdsville - Herman A. Schlageter, 83, of Shepherdsville passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, at his home after a long battle with cancer.
He was born May 10, 1936 in New Albany, Indiana to Leonard J. "Bud" and Lillian Schlageter.
He was a member of Bullitt Lodge 155 F&AM, where he was a Past Master, McNeil Lodge 586 F&AM, the Scottish Rite 32nd Degree Mason and a member of the York Rite. He received his 50 year membership pin in 2017 and was elected Mason of the Year in 2016.
Survivors include his wife, Joan French Schlageter; daughters, Paula Ann Byrd and Shelli Kaye Gregory; son, Jeffery David Schlageter; stepson, Mike French; stepdaughters, Lisa French, Susan Fentress and Paula French Rust (Duane) and four grandsons.
Funeral services will be 10AM Thursday, July 11, 2019, in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial to follow in Brookland Cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-8PM Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of Sympathy may take the form of contributions to, Bullitt Lodge #155 F&AM Building Fund or the McNeil Lodge #586 F&AM Building Fund.
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 10, 2019