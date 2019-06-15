|
Herman E. Buechler
Floyds Knobs - Herman E. Buechler, 89 years of age, passed away Thursday, June 13 2019 at the Villas of Guerin Woods in Georgetown, IN. Herman was born May 23, 1930 in Bradford, IN to the late John and Anna (Kiesler) Buechler and retired from Dean Dairy. He also worked at Purity Maid and Bowman Dairy. He was a member of St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church and was a founding member of the Lafayette Township Volunteer Fire Department. He also served on the Fire Board.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers: Andrew, Gilbert, and Johnny Buechler, and his sisters: Agatha Uhl, Geneva Smith, Juanita Smith, and Valeria Daus, and two grandsons: Jeremy and John Nungester.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Doris (Bomersbach) Buechler, children, Dennis (Mary Laska) Buechler, Debbie (Darrell) Nungester, and Shelly (Greg) Stephenson. grandchildren,Sarah Laska, Matthew, Katherine, and Lydia Buechler, Jimmy (Bethany) and Anna Nungester and Brian Stephenson and great-grandsons Luke and Landon Nungester.
Visitation will be 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm Monday at Kraft Funeral Service, 708 E. Spring Street, New Albany, Indiana. His Funeral Mass will be 10:00 am Tuesday at St. Mary of the Knobs Chapel with burial to follow in Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Herman's name can be made to the Crusade for Children c/o Lafayette Township Fire Dept. or the Villas of Guerin Woods.
Published in The Courier-Journal from June 15 to June 16, 2019