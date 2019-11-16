|
|
Herman E. LaDuke
Louisville - Mr. Herman E. LaDuke, age 76, of Okolona, returned to his Heavenly Father on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Mr. LaDuke was born in New Albany, IN on September 8, 1943 to the late Marshall K. LaDuke, Sr. and Nettie LaDuke McCurdy. He was a graduate of New Albany High School Class of 1961. He was a United States Air Force veteran and a lifetime member and 2nd Vice Commander of American Legion Highland Post #201. He loved to volunteer at Bingos and Fish Frys at Post #201. Mr. LaDuke was also a member of AMVETS Post #61.
His brother, Marshall K. LaDuke, Jr. preceded him in death.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Mary M. LaDuke; children, Jeffrey S. LaDuke, Jeff Shaner (Beverly) and Debbie Wildt (Michael); grandchildren, Heather Shaner, Nick Shaner (Samantha) and Natalie Shaner; great-grandchildren, Laila Crenshaw and Blake Shaner; siblings, Eddie LaDuke (Linda) and Vickie Marcum (Phil); brothers-in-law, George Steier, Jr., Larry Steier (Margie) and Jerry Steier, and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial to follow at Brookland Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Tuesday from 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus or the .
www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019