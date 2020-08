Or Copy this URL to Share

Herman "Buzz" E. Nall, Jr.



Louisville - Herman "Buzz" E. Nall, Jr., 77, passed away on Thursday August 27, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents Herman E., Sr. and Marjorie (Waltrip) Nall and two infant sons, Samuel and Ronald Nall.



He is survived by his wife Deborah (Hammer) Nall, daughter, Theresa Wagner (Robert), stepson Jerry Smallwood, Jr., 2 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren along with his sister, Martha Starner and brother, Robert Nall.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store