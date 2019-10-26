|
|
Herman Edward Houk
Louisville - Herman Edward Houk 88, of Green County, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019.
Herman was a retired Real Estate Investor and was a U. S. Army veteran.
He is preceded in death by his parents Veachel and Maple Houk; three brothers, Glendon, Randall, and a twin brother Herbert Houk.
Survivors include his wife, Juanita (Skeeters) Houk of 45 years; a sister, Marlene East (Russell).
Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M. Tuesday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 - 8:00 P.M. Monday and Tuesday 11:00-1:00pm.
Memorial gifts may be made to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019