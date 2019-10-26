Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Herman Edward Houk

Herman Edward Houk Obituary
Herman Edward Houk

Louisville - Herman Edward Houk 88, of Green County, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019.

Herman was a retired Real Estate Investor and was a U. S. Army veteran.

He is preceded in death by his parents Veachel and Maple Houk; three brothers, Glendon, Randall, and a twin brother Herbert Houk.

Survivors include his wife, Juanita (Skeeters) Houk of 45 years; a sister, Marlene East (Russell).

Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M. Tuesday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 - 8:00 P.M. Monday and Tuesday 11:00-1:00pm.

Memorial gifts may be made to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
