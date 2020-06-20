Herman Gene VanMeter
Louisville - 87, passed away surrounded by family on June 19, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Higdon VanMeter.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 65 years, Mary J. (Sherley) VanMeter; children, Gary VanMeter (Barbara) and Donna Summers (Chris); grandchildren, Jeremy, Jacob, Whitney, Julie, Michael and Lindsey; numerous great grandchildren' sisters, Mary Metzger and Betty Shuck; and sisters-in-law, Pauline Mattingly and Marie Dye.
Herman's funeral service is private with burial to follow in St. Michaels Cemetery. Public visitation will be held Monday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Drive.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to The American Cancer Society.
Louisville - 87, passed away surrounded by family on June 19, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Higdon VanMeter.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 65 years, Mary J. (Sherley) VanMeter; children, Gary VanMeter (Barbara) and Donna Summers (Chris); grandchildren, Jeremy, Jacob, Whitney, Julie, Michael and Lindsey; numerous great grandchildren' sisters, Mary Metzger and Betty Shuck; and sisters-in-law, Pauline Mattingly and Marie Dye.
Herman's funeral service is private with burial to follow in St. Michaels Cemetery. Public visitation will be held Monday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Drive.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to The American Cancer Society.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.