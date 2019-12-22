Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Herman Joseph Hettinger Jr.

Herman Joseph Hettinger Jr. Obituary
Herman Joseph Hettinger, Jr.

Louisville - 78, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019.

Herman was born on April 25, 1941 in Louisville, to the late Herman and Florence Hettinger. He was a Catholic by faith and a retired Machinist. Along with his parents; he is preceded in death by his daughter Suzanne Hettinger and grandson, T.J. Hettinger.

Here to carry on his memory are his wife of 55 years, Pat Hettinger; sons, Trey (Kate) and Tim Hettinger; grandchildren, Ashley, Rainey, Joseph and Jack Hettinger; his siblings, Jack and Bill Hettinger and Mary Anne Bellucci; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation will be from 10-12pm on Saturday, December 28th at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. A memorial service will immediately follow visitation at 12pm. Herman will be laid to rest privately in Resthaven Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest expressions of sympathy be made to .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019
