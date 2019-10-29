|
|
Herman Joseph Sasse
Louisville - Herman Joseph Sasse, 96, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019, after a short illness. Herman was born on July 2, 1923 to Joseph and Verena (Fuchs) Sasse in Evansville, Indiana. The only boy, Herman had four sisters to whom he was very devoted.
After taking early graduation from Reitz Memorial High School (where he was a star football player on their championship team) Herman volunteered as a Marine Paratrooper in WWII. Earning several commendations, he survived five campaigns in the South Pacific before returning to a grateful nation and served his final year of enlistment traveling the country, promoting the war effort. During this time, he met the love of his life, Frances Uhl, his beautiful bride and wife of 72 years. They were married in St. Michael's Church at Bradford, IN.
Thankful for the GI Bill, Herman earned a double degree in Business and Chemistry from Indiana University. While still in college, he and Frances started their family, and upon graduation they moved to Evansville, IN where Herman embarked on a 30-year career as a pharmaceutical sales representative. In 1956, the family moved to Louisville, KY, and eventually grew to include eight children.
A devoted husband, brother, son, uncle and father, Herman enjoyed many activities with his family especially camping, hiking, card playing, and attending celebrations where he always had a good joke to tell. He and Frances shared hobbies which included traveling, gardening and square dancing. He loved to read and to watch programs about science and nature. Herman was an active member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, where he served on the Church Council, in the Men's Club, as the Head Usher, and played on the softball team. He was a member of the American Legion Zachary Taylor Post 180 and enjoyed the comradery there.
Herman is survived by his wife, Frances; sons: Frank (Mary Louise), Michael (Mary), Fred (Janice), Philip (Cary) and Andrew (Cathy); daughters: Rita and Jean (Allen); grandchildren: Nathan (Misty), Leah, Joseph (Crystal), Meg, Clayton (Mylinda), Justin, Lily (Jay), Tyler, Catherine (Hunter), Cassandra, Laura (Ryan) and Katie; great-grandchildren: Camille, Nick, Nolan, Thatcher, Archer, Bella, Adelie and Lois; sister, Sister Margie Sasse; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Herman was preceded in death by his baby brother, David; sisters: Ruth (Paul), Rose(Steve) and Sister Angela Sasse; and his daughter, Nancy (Dan).
Visitation at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Rd. will be on Sunday, November 3, from 2:00 - 6:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, November 4, at 10:00 AM at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. A reception lunch will follow at the Multi-Purpose Bldg. Burial will be at St. Michael's Church Cemetery in Bradford, IN following the reception.
In lieu of flowers and in keeping with Herman's wishes, please consider a memorial contribution in his name to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or Louisville Right to Life, 134 Breckinridge Lane, Louisville, KY 40207.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019