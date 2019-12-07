Services
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
(502) 241-9421
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
Herman Michael Humphrey


1962 - 2019
Herman Michael Humphrey Obituary
Herman Michael Humphrey

Crestwood - Herman Michael Humphrey, 57, born July 18, 1962, in Louisville, Ky.

Herman passed away Friday, December 6, 2019, after his long battle with Multiple Myeloma cancer.

Herman is survived by his wife of 34 years, Sherri (Burkhead) Humphrey; daughter Victoria (Humphrey) Ma, son Nicholas Humphrey, and son-in-law, Quy Ma.

Mother-in-law, Marietta Burkhead; brother-in-law Shawn Burkhead (Susan); and several beloved nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec. 10th , 2pm - 8pm and Wednesday, Dec. 11th, 10am - 12pm; funeral service to follow at 12pm. Location: Stoess Funeral Home, 6534 State Hwy 22, Crestwood, KY 40014. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
