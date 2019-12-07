|
Herman Michael Humphrey
Crestwood - Herman Michael Humphrey, 57, born July 18, 1962, in Louisville, Ky.
Herman passed away Friday, December 6, 2019, after his long battle with Multiple Myeloma cancer.
Herman is survived by his wife of 34 years, Sherri (Burkhead) Humphrey; daughter Victoria (Humphrey) Ma, son Nicholas Humphrey, and son-in-law, Quy Ma.
Mother-in-law, Marietta Burkhead; brother-in-law Shawn Burkhead (Susan); and several beloved nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec. 10th , 2pm - 8pm and Wednesday, Dec. 11th, 10am - 12pm; funeral service to follow at 12pm. Location: Stoess Funeral Home, 6534 State Hwy 22, Crestwood, KY 40014. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019