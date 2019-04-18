|
|
Herschel Harold Dellis
LOUISVILLE - Herschel Harold Dellis, age 88, returned to his Heavenly Father after a long struggle with Parkinson's Disease on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Born & raised in Texas, Herschel spent 4 years in the Air Force stationed in England, on returning to the states he worked at John Deere in Iowa & then began a 30 yr. career with BLC Ins. Co. With only an 8th grade education, Herschel was able to climb the ranks from Sales to Regional Manager before retiring at the age of 55. He was highly respected & admired, not only by his family, but also by those who worked with him. In retirement, he & his beloved wife Ann moved from Kentucky to Florida, Mexico, Texas, Louisiana, & finally returned to Kentucky in 2001 to be near their families. He loved to travel & was always looking for adventure - either by skydiving, scuba diving, square dancing or finding the most out of the way places to visit or live.
Herschel will be fondly remembered for his absolute refusal to complain about his circumstances. He was upbeat & optimistic always. He loved his family dearly. Grandkids never entered his house without immediately being told to go get some chocolate from the candy bowl. His children respected him and his grandchildren adored him. Herschel & the rest of the family were surprised and thrilled to find out about a daughter he had been unaware of, but found thanks to DNA testing. He was fortunate to have met Jeanne in October 2018.
Herschel was preceded in death by his parents, stepson Bill Sparks & son-in-law John Saylor. He is survived by his loving wife and amazing caregiver Ann; sons Steve (Doreen), and Trevor; daughters Wendy Linscott & Jeanne Bradley (Dale) of Bellevue, Washington; stepdaughters Elizabeth Radford (Cyrus) and Catherine Saylor; 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren & sister, Andrea Jean Campell.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of the service. Burial will be in Cave Hill Cemetery.
Any memorial gifts, please make to the Healing Place or Parkinson Support Center or a charity of yourc choice.
Our deep apprication to all his caregivers especially to Marianne and Brian Bond.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019