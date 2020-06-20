Hershel Cox



Louisville - Our loving father, Hershel Cox, entered life August 31, 1931; entered eternal life June 18, 2020, he was 88 years old.



Among those who preceded him in death, his parents Laddie 'DOCK' and Eva 'Janie' (Tucker) Cox; a son Johnny, ex-wife Patty Howard and siblings: Clifford, Thomas, Thelma, Earl, Hazel and Odele.



Retired employee of Alcan Aluminum Co where he was a pot operator for 39 years.



Veteran of the Korean War where he served 2 years in the Army as a para trooper.



He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 30 years Patricia (Cornett) Cox & ex-wife Margaret Bond; his daughters: Mar-Shel Daniels, Angela O'Bryan and Lisa Peyton; Sons: Clentin Cox (Annette) and Quentin Cox (Vincent); 10 Grandchildren, 18 Great Grandchildren, 12 Siblings and a host of loving family & friends.



Member of Keys Ferry Baptist Church where he served on the Ushers Board.



Member of the following organizations: NSRA, Mid-South Chapter H-E-T Club, Mid-South Chapter Triangle and H-E-T Southern Indiana & Kentucky Chapter.



The memorial service for Hershel will be held on Wednesday at 12:00PM with visitation at 11:00am till service time at Advantage funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to Keys Ferry Baptist Church, 9808 Keys Ferry Rd Fairdale, KY. 40118.









