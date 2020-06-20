Hershel Cox
1931 - 2020
Hershel Cox

Louisville - Our loving father, Hershel Cox, entered life August 31, 1931; entered eternal life June 18, 2020, he was 88 years old.

Among those who preceded him in death, his parents Laddie 'DOCK' and Eva 'Janie' (Tucker) Cox; a son Johnny, ex-wife Patty Howard and siblings: Clifford, Thomas, Thelma, Earl, Hazel and Odele.

Retired employee of Alcan Aluminum Co where he was a pot operator for 39 years.

Veteran of the Korean War where he served 2 years in the Army as a para trooper.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 30 years Patricia (Cornett) Cox & ex-wife Margaret Bond; his daughters: Mar-Shel Daniels, Angela O'Bryan and Lisa Peyton; Sons: Clentin Cox (Annette) and Quentin Cox (Vincent); 10 Grandchildren, 18 Great Grandchildren, 12 Siblings and a host of loving family & friends.

Member of Keys Ferry Baptist Church where he served on the Ushers Board.

Member of the following organizations: NSRA, Mid-South Chapter H-E-T Club, Mid-South Chapter Triangle and H-E-T Southern Indiana & Kentucky Chapter.

The memorial service for Hershel will be held on Wednesday at 12:00PM with visitation at 11:00am till service time at Advantage funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Keys Ferry Baptist Church, 9808 Keys Ferry Rd Fairdale, KY. 40118.




Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
JUN
24
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
5029376400
