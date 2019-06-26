|
Hershel Patrick Bradley
Sonora - Hershel Patrick Bradley, 74, of Sonora/Bardstown, died Monday, June 24, 2019 at his home with his family by his side.
He was a native of Dog Creek, KY, and a member of First Presbyterian Church of Elizabethtown. He retired from American Standard, owned and operated H.P. Bradley Trucking Company, and worked for Lear for 10 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Elsie Clemons Bradley; daughter, Nanci Patricia Bradley; four brothers, James Willard Bradley, Reggie Bradley, Hilmon Bradley, and Raymond Bradley; and four sisters, Teresa Gilpin, Mary Lou Bradley, Clara Blackwood, and Margaret Reed.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Leita Janet Hughes Bradley; daughter, Vicki Michele Bradley-Steege (Terry) of Bardstown; brother, Tony Bradley of Shephensburg; two sisters, Odelean Hill of Leitchfield, and Millie Ann Higdon of Glendale; four grandchildren, Jami Patricia Leigh Lineske, Courtney Danielle Cissell, Cassie Russek, and Bradley Steege; two great grandchildren, Aralynn Autumn Lineske and Owen Mitchell Lineske; and special friend, Jackie Ramsey.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at First Presbyterian Church of Elizabethtown with Rev. Cynthia Miske officiating. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Louisville.
Visitation is from 3-8 p.m. Thursday at Brown Funeral Home and continues after 10 a.m. Friday at the church.
A prayer vigil will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 26, 2019