Hester M. AnglinLouisville - passed away unexpectedly on June 18, 2020. She was born on October 22, 1934, in Jolo, West Virginia, to the late Jerald and Samantha Payne. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Anglin, and her brother Willie Ray Payne. Hester is survived by her daughter, Dr. Donna M. Roberts and husband Dr. W. Michael Hughes. She has three grandsons, Dr. W. Michael Hughes, Jr. and wife Holly, Reverend Robert Christopher Hughes, and Stephen Peyton Hughes, and two great-grandchildren, Elijah Michael Hughes and Scarlett Elise Hughes. She is also survived by sister-in-law Norma (Payne) Holcomb, widow of Willie Ray, brother Charles Payne and wife Helen, and brother Lowell Payne and wife Beulah.Hester was a teacher and retired from the McDowell County School System, beginning with her first job in a one-room school. After retirement she enjoyed travel and volunteer work. She served veterans passionately through work with local auxiliary groups. She was a member of Beechland Baptist Church, attending the Martha Sunday School class and the Live Wires group. She helped many in her Sunday School class by driving them to church, and her phone outreach to families during the Covid-19 pandemic will be missed. Anyone who met Hester knows she loved to crochet and wanted to be sure everyone received a cap ("toboggan" in her words) or a scarf from her.The family invites you to join us in a "drive-through" visitation at Beechland Baptist Church on Thursday, June 25, 6-8 pm. To show the impact of her love we ask you to please bring or wear your toboggan or scarf that she made for you.Please consider donations in her memory to the Beechland Baptist Church Building Fund, 4613 Greenwood Rd., Louisville KY 40258. Funeral services and interment will occur at a later date.