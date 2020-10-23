1/1
Hilbert Bernard "Hill" Marx
Hilbert "Hill" Bernard Marx

Louisville - Hilbert B. Marx, 93 passed away peacefully at Baptist Health Hospital on October 22, 2020.

A native of Granite City Illinois, Hill moved to Louisville as a teenager. Upon his graduation from Male High School, and a member of ROTC he joined the US Army. In 1946, Hill returned home and started his career in sales of promotional products and later was the owner of Specialty Advertising, Inc. His love for his work was evident by the numerous awards and accolades he received during his 70-year career. He retired in 2019.

Always quick-witted, Hill's puns and "dad jokes" will be missed by his family and many friends.

Hill was preceded by his wife, the former Lucy Cohen, his brother Allan and nephew Wesley Arbeitman.

Hill is survived by his three children Lee (Cheryl), Scott and Laurie Lynne; his granddaughter Beth (David) Bowen; and two great-grandchildren; his sister Betty Arbeitman, and her son Ken of Missouri and a niece, Tara Cohen of Texas.

Hill was a member of Congregation Adath Jeshurun.

Virtual Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. on Sunday, October 25th, 2020 on Facebook Live at HermanMeyerSon

Expressions of sympathy to Congregation Adath Jeshurun or a charity of your choice.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
