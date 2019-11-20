|
|
Hilda J. Robinson
Louisville - 75, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019.
Hilda was born on February 4, 1944 in Dayton OH to Dona Chatman and Evelyn Dickerson. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Dayton OH, received her Bachelor of Science degree in Music Education at Knoxville College and later completed her Master of Art Education at WKU. She was employed and retired by Jefferson County Public School for 27 years. She leaves to mourn the father of her children Edward Robinson, daughter Sonia D. Robinson-Pratt (James), son Rodney N. Robinson (Conny), grandchildren Evelyn Morgan Justine Robinson and Roy Byrd, and a host of extended family and friends. A memorial gathering will take place from 2- 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. She will be laid to rest privately in West Memorial Gardens, Moraine OH.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019