Hilda Jean Greer Snider
Taylorsville - Hilda Jean Greer Snider, 92, of Taylorsville, passed away on Tuesday, the 9th day of June, 2020, at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital in Louisville. A native of Spencer County, she was born on the 15th day of December, 1927, to the late Rufus Samuel and Ruby Belle Miller Greer. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Taylorsville where she taught Sunday School for over fifty years, acted as Sunday School Director for several years, and served faithfully on many committees. She was passionate about education, both as a student and in her capacity as a teacher. A graduate of Taylorsville High School, she earned her undergraduate degree in elementary education from Spalding University, her master's degree in elementary education from Spalding University and Eastern Kentucky University, and her Rank I certification in administration and supervision. Her teaching career began in a one-room school and spanned thirty-four years as an educator in Spencer, Bullitt, and Jefferson Counties. In addition to her career in education, she was a real estate broker with her late husband, Orval Snider. A proud and dedicated citizen of Spencer County and of Kentucky, her memberships included the Spencer County Historical Society, the Kentucky Retired Teacher's Association, the Order of the Eastern Star, and the John Fitch Chapter of the SocietyDaughters of the American Revolution. She lived a life focused on family, education, community, and church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over seventy-two years, Orval Snider, and her brother, Howard Ray Greer.
Her survivors include her son, John Mark Snider, and her daughter-in-law, Belinda, of Taylorsville; her grandsons, Dr. John Mark Snider, Jr., and his wife, Dr. Bethany Snider, and Dr. Joseph Matthew Snider, and his wife, Carlie Snider; her great-grandchildren, John Mark Snider III, and Elizabeth Jean Snider; her sister, Janice Greer Snider of Shepherdsville; and her many relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 P.M., Friday, 12 June 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Taylorsville, with the Reverend Chance McConnell officiating. Interment will be in the Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville. Due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, an abbreviated visitation will be from 11:00 A.M., until 12:45 P.M., Friday, 12 June 2020, at the church. Social distancing will be required and the wearing of masks is requested.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the First Baptist Church, 115 West Main Street, Taylorsville, Kentucky 40071, or to Hosparus Health, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive, Louisville, Kentucky 40205. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Taylorsville - Hilda Jean Greer Snider, 92, of Taylorsville, passed away on Tuesday, the 9th day of June, 2020, at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital in Louisville. A native of Spencer County, she was born on the 15th day of December, 1927, to the late Rufus Samuel and Ruby Belle Miller Greer. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Taylorsville where she taught Sunday School for over fifty years, acted as Sunday School Director for several years, and served faithfully on many committees. She was passionate about education, both as a student and in her capacity as a teacher. A graduate of Taylorsville High School, she earned her undergraduate degree in elementary education from Spalding University, her master's degree in elementary education from Spalding University and Eastern Kentucky University, and her Rank I certification in administration and supervision. Her teaching career began in a one-room school and spanned thirty-four years as an educator in Spencer, Bullitt, and Jefferson Counties. In addition to her career in education, she was a real estate broker with her late husband, Orval Snider. A proud and dedicated citizen of Spencer County and of Kentucky, her memberships included the Spencer County Historical Society, the Kentucky Retired Teacher's Association, the Order of the Eastern Star, and the John Fitch Chapter of the SocietyDaughters of the American Revolution. She lived a life focused on family, education, community, and church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over seventy-two years, Orval Snider, and her brother, Howard Ray Greer.
Her survivors include her son, John Mark Snider, and her daughter-in-law, Belinda, of Taylorsville; her grandsons, Dr. John Mark Snider, Jr., and his wife, Dr. Bethany Snider, and Dr. Joseph Matthew Snider, and his wife, Carlie Snider; her great-grandchildren, John Mark Snider III, and Elizabeth Jean Snider; her sister, Janice Greer Snider of Shepherdsville; and her many relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 P.M., Friday, 12 June 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Taylorsville, with the Reverend Chance McConnell officiating. Interment will be in the Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville. Due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, an abbreviated visitation will be from 11:00 A.M., until 12:45 P.M., Friday, 12 June 2020, at the church. Social distancing will be required and the wearing of masks is requested.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the First Baptist Church, 115 West Main Street, Taylorsville, Kentucky 40071, or to Hosparus Health, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive, Louisville, Kentucky 40205. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.