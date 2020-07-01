1/1
Hilda Mae Brooks Carpenter
Scottsburg - Hilda Mae Brooks Carpenter, 91, of Scottsburg, Indiana, peacefully passed away on Sunday, June 28th, 2020. Hilda was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother, sister, and aunt. She worked as a home health care aide and babysitter. Hilda was devoted to her family. In the words of her granddaughter, Hilda dedicated her entire life to caring for her family and "raised a village" of grandchildren who loved her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Beulah Adamson; husband, Billy Gary Carpenter; and a daughter, Debora Dean Carpenter. Hilda is survived by her daughter, Brenda Parson (Ralph) of Scottsburg, Indiana; son William Carpenter (Sharon) of Brooks, Kentucky; half-sister, Shirley Mitchell (John) of Madisonville, Kentucky; seven grandchildren, Shannon Rone, Michelle Bickelman, Whitney, Alexander, and Connor Carpenter, Lisa Parson and Tara Lambert; four great grandchildren, Layne Marr, Victoria, Bailey, and Abigail Rone, and one great grandson Carpenter due in July; and two great great grandchildren, Silas Marr and Avery Hall

Visitation will be from 11am to 1pm followed by a 1 pm service on Saturday, July 4th at Collins Funeral Home, 465 West McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, Indiana. Cremation has been chosen with burial at a later date in Scottsburg Cemetery.




Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
4
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Collins Funeral Home
JUL
4
Service
01:00 PM
Collins Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
465 West McClain Avenue
Scottsburg, IN 47170
(812) 752-3232
