Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Resthaven Cemetery
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hildruth Riggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hildruth Mae "Pat" Riggs


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hildruth Mae "Pat" Riggs Obituary
Hildruth Mae "Pat" Riggs

Louisville - age 91, of Louisville, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019. She was born on April 9th, 1928 to the late Marsh and Marion Westerfield.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Wilma Edwards, Hurcie Canada, and two brothers, Douglas and Simon Westerfield.

She is survived by her two children, Joyce Riggs and James Riggs, Jr.

Funeral services will be at 12 PM on Thursday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 - 8 PM on Wednesday at Owen Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Ralph Avenue Baptist Church, 2900 Ralph Avenue Louisville, KY 40216.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now