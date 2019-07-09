|
|
Hildruth Mae "Pat" Riggs
Louisville - age 91, of Louisville, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019. She was born on April 9th, 1928 to the late Marsh and Marion Westerfield.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Wilma Edwards, Hurcie Canada, and two brothers, Douglas and Simon Westerfield.
She is survived by her two children, Joyce Riggs and James Riggs, Jr.
Funeral services will be at 12 PM on Thursday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 - 8 PM on Wednesday at Owen Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Ralph Avenue Baptist Church, 2900 Ralph Avenue Louisville, KY 40216.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 9, 2019