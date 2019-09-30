|
Hillard B. "Burt" Dunn
Jeffersonville - Age 90 of Jeffersonville passed at Maple Manor Christian Home on September 29, 2019. Cremation was chosen and a private service will be held with burial in Knoxville, TN.
He was born in Maryville, TN to Jacob S. Dunn and Neva McClanahan. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary K."Kitty" Dunn; son, Donald G. Dunn; brothers, Hollis Dunn and Farris Dunn; and sister, Una Dennis.
He is survived by his sons, Larry Dunn of Thousand Oaks, CA and Michael Dunn (Kathy) of Upper Marlboro, MD; daughter, Linda DeVore (Jim) of Jeffersonville, IN; grandchildren, Jeremy Dunn, April Dunn, Jimmy DeVore, and Joey DeVore; and great grandchildren, Andrew Mosely, Jonas DeVore, and Katie and Olivia Dunn. He was a loving and wonderful dad, grandpa, and great grandpa and will be missed terribly by his family.
Burt enlisted in the USMC in 1946 serving in the Korean War. After 10 years in the Marine Corps he joined the USAF in 1956, retiring as a Senior Master Sergeant in 1966 after 20 years of combined service. He moved his family to Southern California and had a career for many years in electronics and computer science finally retiring in Jeffersonville IN to be close to his daughter Linda.
The family would like to extend their most heartfelt thanks to the wonderful nurses and caregivers at Maple Manor.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019