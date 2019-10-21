Resources
More Obituaries for Hills Keith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hills Roger Keith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hills Roger Keith Obituary
Hills Roger Keith

Louisville - 59, passed away Saturday, October 19th, 2019.

Roger is survived by his loving wife Dodie, who was the love and savior of his life. He is also survived by daughter Mary (Ken) Guimond; son Roger Hills; mother Peg Weis; sisters Lorrie (Mickey) Wheeler and Suzette (Mark) Decker; brother JC (Sherry) Weis; grandchildren Samantha Guimond and Ava, Ella, James, Grace, Matthew, and Aaron Shafer; nieces Allie Decker and Kim Seale; nephews Sam Decker, Shawn and Brandon Wheeler, and Josh Seale; fur baby Sophie, and many good friends.

He is preceded in death by his brother Francis (Kipper) Hills in 1995, his best friend and partner in crime.

Roger was born in Westfield, MA. He made his way through Delaware, Florida, and back to Massachusetts before settling in Louisville, where he met the love of his life, Dodie.

Friends and loved ones can visit with the family on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 2 PM - 4PM at Newcomer Funeral Home, 235 Juneau Dr Louisville, KY, 40243, with a Celebration of Roger's life to follow at 4 PM at the funeral home.

Memorial donations in Roger's name can be made to . To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hills's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.