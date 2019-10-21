|
|
Hills Roger Keith
Louisville - 59, passed away Saturday, October 19th, 2019.
Roger is survived by his loving wife Dodie, who was the love and savior of his life. He is also survived by daughter Mary (Ken) Guimond; son Roger Hills; mother Peg Weis; sisters Lorrie (Mickey) Wheeler and Suzette (Mark) Decker; brother JC (Sherry) Weis; grandchildren Samantha Guimond and Ava, Ella, James, Grace, Matthew, and Aaron Shafer; nieces Allie Decker and Kim Seale; nephews Sam Decker, Shawn and Brandon Wheeler, and Josh Seale; fur baby Sophie, and many good friends.
He is preceded in death by his brother Francis (Kipper) Hills in 1995, his best friend and partner in crime.
Roger was born in Westfield, MA. He made his way through Delaware, Florida, and back to Massachusetts before settling in Louisville, where he met the love of his life, Dodie.
Friends and loved ones can visit with the family on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 2 PM - 4PM at Newcomer Funeral Home, 235 Juneau Dr Louisville, KY, 40243, with a Celebration of Roger's life to follow at 4 PM at the funeral home.
Memorial donations in Roger's name can be made to . To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019