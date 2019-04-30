Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
Funeral
Friday, May 3, 2019
1:30 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
Hilton E. Vance Obituary
Hilton E. Vance

Louisville - Hilton E. Vance, 84, died Saturday April 27, 2019 in Deerfield Beach, Florida, following a brief illness. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 50 years, Roberta, his son Kevin (Susan) of Lighthouse Point, Florida, and his beloved grandchildren, Ellen (10) and Lucas (8).

Hilton was born near Westmoreland, Tennessee, raised in Allen County, Kentucky, and spent most of his life in Louisville. He was a proud graduate and supporter of the University of Louisville. He retired from General Electric and later moved to South Florida to live near his grandchildren.

His funeral will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road, with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will precede the funeral from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 30, 2019
