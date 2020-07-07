Hinda Pressman OrdmanLouisville - Hinda Pressman Ordman, a lifelong resident of Louisville, died July 5, 2020 at the age of 79. Her parents, Charles and Camille Pressman, both deceased, encouraged Hinda's love of music. After her graduation from Atherton High School (1963), she moved to New York and studied piano at the prestigious music conservatory, Juilliard.Returning to Louisville, Hinda taught piano privately to students of all ages at the University of Louisville, a few local piano shops, and in her home. She is best remembered as a person who provided the most support to those who most needed it. Her music uplifted their spirits, her compassion filled their hearts.Hinda is survived by her daughter, Jilana Ordman (Phillip Brigham), brother Samuel Pressman (Gayle Eichel Pressman), as well as the many people who she loved and those who loved her.Funeral services are Thursday July 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Herman Meyer & Son, Inc. 1338 Ellison Ave. followed with burial in Keneseth Israel Cemetery. Visitors are welcome after 10 a.m.Donations to Animal Care Society, 12207 Westport Rd, Louisville, KY 40245 or Brown Cancer Research, UofL - James Graham Brown Cancer Center 529 S. Jackson St., Louisville, KY 40202.