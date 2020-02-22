|
Hiram William Houghlin
Louisville - Hiram William Houglin, 75, entered into rest on Friday February 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hiram and Anna Houglin. He was retired from Tube Turns. He was a member of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Hiram is survived by his Sister, Julie Dawson; Nephews, Rick and Ronald Dawson; Niece, Michelle Diehl; Great Nieces, Amber Dawson, Nadia, Alana, Jayla Goodwin; and his Cat, Oscar. His funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 12noon at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with Burial following in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be held from 3-8pm on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020