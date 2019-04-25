|
Holly Nelson Cissell
Louisville - Cissell, Holly Nelson, 64, passed away April 24, 2019. She was a pediatric and psychiatric nurse with Our Lady of Peace for 32 years, and 7 years with The Brook Hospital. Holly was a longtime member of Bethlehem Baptist Church and loved working with the youth members.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard Emery and Reba Louise Nelson; and sister, Tandy Pullis.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 40 years, Ronald L. Cissell; brothers, Stuart Nelson (Melinda) and Howard "Mac" Nelson; sister, Sherri Scharton (Bob); and her beloved cat, Bun Bun.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10 am at Evergreen Funeral Home Dignity Chapel, 4623 Preston Highway, with entombment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 3 pm-8 pm at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions in memory of Holly may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church, 5708 Preston Highway.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 25, 2019