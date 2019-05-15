|
Homer Charles Freeman, Jr.
Louisville - died peacefully at home on May 13, 2019 after 89 wonderful years of life. Homer was born in Louisville, Kentucky on October 13, 1929 to Homer Freeman and Norma Auriannah Adeline Wallis. He graduated from Male High School and the University of Louisville, earning a Bachelor's degree in Accounting in 1950. Also, in 1950, Homer married Freida Helen Sanders. In 1952 Homer was drafted into the Army Audit Agency in PA. During this time he and Freida lived in Columbus, OH. Homer loved accounting and was highly skilled in numeracy. After returning to Louisville, Homer spent his career at the University of Louisville, putting his talent for Accounting to good use in several departments. He received an MBA from the University in 1970. Homer was dedicated to the University and the people who worked there. He worked for 33 years at U of L and retired in 1991.
Homer was a kind father, devoted husband, and proud grandfather. When he was not at the office, he enjoyed family road trips throughout America, investing in the stock market, attending plays at Actors Theater, and tinkering in his workshop. He spent many weekends doing all household repairs himself, usually with Frank Sinatra playing in the background. In his later years, he enjoyed dinner evenings with the Gourmet Group and traveling with the AAUW. He always enjoyed telling stories about his life's adventures.
Homer is survived by his wife of 69 years, Freida Freeman, his daughter Kathy Ostermiller and husband Peter of Louisville, and his daughter Nancy Brown and husband Bill of Houston, Texas. He is also survived by granddaughter Beth Ostermiller Whitsel and husband Austin of Baltimore, Maryland; grandsons, Michael Brown of Houston, and Steven Brown of San Jose, California; brother in-law, Lee Sanders and wife Patricia of Prospect; sisters in-law, Louise Freeman of Louisville; niece, Lisa Freeman of Taylorsville; and nephew, John Freeman of Colorado. Homer is predeceased by his parents and his brother, Morris of Louisville.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to caregivers of ElderServe who took such compassionate and devoted care of Homer in his later years, and to the neighbors, Carol and George Ockerhausen, Ali Shah, and Ballard Cockerill for their care and support.
Visitation will be held Friday, May 17th from 11-12pm, with the service beginning at 12pm at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. The burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Courier-Journal from May 15 to May 16, 2019