A D Porter & Sons Inc Funeral Home Southeast
4501 Bardstown Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-7884
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
A D Porter & Sons Inc Funeral Home Southeast
4501 Bardstown Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
Homer W. Lanier Obituary
Homer W. Lanier

Louisville - 73, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019.

He was a retired police officer for the city of Miami.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Brown-Lanier; children, Darlene Williams (Larry), Stephanie Adams (Sherman), Vicki Jackson (Sanchez); grandchildren, Ari Williams, Simone Adams, John William Adams, Canon Jackson; sibling, Barbara Graham (Joe).

Visitation: 3-7pm Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at A.D. Porter & Sons Southeast, 4501 Bardstown Rd. Funeral: 11am Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial: Resthaven Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -