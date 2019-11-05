|
Horace Hansbourgh "Doc" Seay
Louisville - Horace Hansbourgh "Doc" Seay, Jr., 86, died at home surrounded by his family on November 4, 2019.
Doc was born May 24, 1933 to Cornelia (Skinner) and Dr. Horace Hansbourgh Seay.
Although he was not a doctor, he was given the nickname "Doc" as a baby. He is preceded in death by his brother Dr. Menefee Seay, his father and two grandfathers, all of whom were doctors.
Doc will be missed by his wife of 62 years Margaret Gay Hodgkin, his children; Caroline (Ray Schutts), Benton, David (Margie) grandchildren; Callie and Neil Borgman, Benton, Sam, Kathryn, Weber, Henry and Lucy Clay Seay.
He graduated from Male High School and received his Master's in Business Administration at the University of Kentucky after serving in the United States Army. Doc's first job was in manufacturing with Cochran Foil Company.
Doc's real estate career started in the Commercial Department of the Paul Semonin Company.
Doc rarely talked about himself, but he had a natural curiosity which made him interested in others. Doc had many talents and interests. He could repair most anything, especially cars.
He was an avid reader, enjoyed sailing and spending time with family and friends. His true passion was commercial real estate and managing his own properties.
He was a member of Highland Presbyterian Church and the Louisville Boat Club.
His visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday November 7, 2019 at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane. There will be a graveside service at Cave Hill Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Friday November 8, 2019. Friends may gather at the Broadway entrance at 10:50 a.m.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be given in Doc's memory to The Louisville Free Public Library.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019