Horace Thomas Frayser
Scottsdale, AZ - (1934 - 2020)
Frayser, Horace Thomas of Scottsdale, AZ died August 12, 2020 at the age of 86 with his wife Charlotte at his side.
Tom was born in "rural Southeast Missouri" the son of a farm manager and a waitress. Even though those early years were often difficult, Tom spoke of them in glowing terms as he was able to spend his free time on the farm with his brother Bill riding horses and jumping out of barn lofts into hay piles. When his father passed when Tom was 17, he became the man of the house to younger siblings Bill, Paul, Laura and Ron.
One early career attempt involved Tom joining a river barge crew where he quickly discovered that life in a cramped tug boat did not suit him. After just a few weeks Tom asked to be let off "at the next stop" where he would find his own way home. His big break arrived in the form of the skies instead of the rivers when a friend from Tom's high school days said Delta Air Lines was about to start service to St. Louis and he should get a job there.
Tom was able to convince Delta that they would never regret giving him a chance to prove that he would go the extra mile to learn and accomplish anything they asked him to do. And he was right: Starting on 8/28/1956, for nearly 36 years Tom always did more for Delta Airlines than his job description required (a persistent lesson topic he drummed into his sons for many years).
While in Louisville with Delta, Tom met Louisa Lee May who he married in 1959. Tom and Lee spent 35 years together and raised 2 sons prior to divorcing in 1995. For many years in Louisville, Tom was active in Kosiar Charities, becoming a 33rd Degree Mason and member of the Scottish Rite.
Tom moved to Scottsdale in 1995, where he married Charlotte Clark in 1997 and spent the golden years of his life there. Tom loved his new home and family and though he had retired from Delta in 1991, he continued working for many years with jobs at Avis and then as an elementary school custodian where he was a favorite of students and teachers alike.
Even more than puttering in the yard Tom enjoyed playing golf and was an avid golfer for most of his adult life. He played some of the world's most iconic courses including Pebble Beach with his beloved nephews and the Old Course at St. Andrews.
Throughout his long life, Tom was a people person who never met a stranger and was liked and admired by all who had the opportunity to know him. He made the lives of those around him better and he will be missed by so many. Later in his life Tom often spoke of how he was the luckiest man in the world to start as a kid from rural Southeast Missouri who grew up to lead the full life he did.
Tom is survived by his wife Charlotte Frayser; his sons Todd and Rob (Anita), grandsons Luke Thomas and James Marcum. He was preceded in death by his mother Irene, his father Horace and his younger brothers William and Paul.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions in Arizona there will be no public memorial service or burial. His surviving family ask that you honor Tom's memory by being kind to one another and by striving to make a positive impact on the lives of those around you. If you would like to make a donation, please contribute to the Alzheimer's research charity of your choice
.