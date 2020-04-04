|
|
Howard "Bud" Clinton Mitchell, Jr. D.M.D.
Howard "Bud" Clinton Mitchell, Jr. D.M.D., beloved husband, father, granddaddy, and friend, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the age of 92. Born in Louisville, KY on September 1, 1927 to Howard and Ruth Mitchell, he was the youngest of three children.
Bud, an Eagle Scout, graduated third in his class from duPont Manual High School in 1945. He then joined the Navy in World War II, serving briefly at the end of the war. He then returned to Louisville and received his undergraduate and Doctorate of Dental Medicine degrees from the University of Louisville. While at U of L, he was the "freestyle" anchor on the swim team, a charter member of the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity (Beta Beta Chapter), and member of the Delta Sigma Delta (Dental), and Theta Chi Delta (Honorary Chemistry) fraternities. It was also during this time that Bud met the love of his life, Marlene Goldner, and they married on August 22, 1952. In 1955, Bud and Marlene moved to Japan where Bud, a Lieutenant Junior Grade in the Navy, was assigned as a Marine dentist. After serving, they moved back to Louisville to start their family. Bud was in private practice for over 40 years, including teaching part-time at the U of L Dental school from 1963 - 1992.
Bud was a member of Harvey Brown Presbyterian Church, worked in Emory's Army, and served for 40 years in the Audubon & Metrobon Kiwanis Club, including serving as club president. Bud lived life to the fullest, enjoying priceless time spent with his sons and their families, which included moving to Arlington in recent years. More affectionately known as "Granddaddy" and "Grams", Bud and Marlene loved spending time with their grandchildren, boating on the Ohio River, playing card games, gardening, riding bikes on the beach, taking family vacations, and traveling the world. After Marlene's passing, Bud was lovingly cared for by his son David and wife Natalie Mitchell until his passing.
Bud was preceded in death by his wife of more than 64 years, Marlene Goldner Mitchell, his parents, Howard and Ruth Mitchell, sister, Mary Jean Mitchell Svoboda, and brother William Robert Mitchell. Bud is survived by his sons and their wives, Brad and Kathy Mitchell and David and Natalie Mitchell, his sister-in-law Martha Mitchell, nephews William "Pat" Mitchell, Freeman "Chip" Blackwell, and Clinton Svoboda, and nieces Anne Svoboda and Chris Evert. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren Steven (Kristin) Mitchell, Laura (Nick) Choffel, Becca (Dalton) Lovell, and Danny Mitchell. He is also survived by six precious great grandchildren: Olivia, Benjamin, Margaret, and Caroline Choffel, Lily Lovell, and Claire Mitchell. Bud's life and his faith in Christ touched many and he will greatly missed but forever in our hearts.
Bud will be interred at Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville, KY. In lieu of flowers, Bud's family asks for expressions of sympathy to be made in Bud's honor to Harvey Brown Presbyterian Church at 311 Browns Lane Louisville, KY 40207 or Harbor Hospice at 3406 College St. Beaumont, TX 77701.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020